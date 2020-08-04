UrduPoint.com
Fakhar Imam For UNSC Emergency Session Over Kashmir Issue

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 06:05 PM

Fakhar Imam for UNSC emergency session over Kashmir issue

Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam Tuesday called for an emergency session of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the deteriorating situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The minister, in a video message aired on ptv, urged the United Nations to play its role in resolving the Kashmir issue and fulfill its promise to give the Kashmiri people their right to self-determination.

He questioned the international community's silence over the worst brutalities being perpetrated by India on innocent Kashmiris for several decades. It was high time for the world powers to take strict notice of the worst human rights violations committed by the Indian troops in the IIOJK, he added.

Fakhar Imam said the Pakistani nation would observe the Youm-e-Istehsal on Wednesday as a day of solidarity with their proud and valiant Kashmiri brethren.

"Pakistan is steadfast in its support to the Kashmiris and it will continue exposing the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir at every front," he said.

Pakistan, he said, was committed to stand with the Kashmiris in their struggle for the right to self-determination. It had a clear stance that Kashmir was its jugular vein and it would never compromise on the Kashmir cause.

The minister paid tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs and their families over their sacrifices for the freedom of Kashmir.

He said all the political parties, institutions and people of Pakistan were united for the Kashmir cause. A strong and united Pakistan was the key to the resolution of the Kashmir dispute, he added.\932

