A family on Monday held a portest here outside the Muzaffarabad Press Club against grabbing of their land allegedly by a relative of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan adjacent to his private residence in the state capital

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :A family on Monday held a portest here outside the Muzaffarabad Press Club against grabbing of their land allegedly by a relative of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan adjacent to his private residence in the state capital.

Niaz Muhammad and his family members, including women and children, carried banners and posters demanding justice.

Talking to the media, he claimed that the armed men were deployed at the land with the backing of local administration on March 30, who were living there in a prefabricated structure.

They even could not enter their house as the street leading to it was also barricaded, he added.

Niaz Muhammad said he had a dispute over the passage leading to his house with the sister of Raja Farooq 20 years back, which was settled down by a court in his favor in 2001.

However, on March 30 when they were not at home to attend a funeral, the armed men with the help of administration grabbed their house and adjacent land.