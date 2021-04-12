UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Family Protests 'land Grabbing' By AJK PM's Relative

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 08:55 PM

Family protests 'land grabbing' by AJK PM's relative

A family on Monday held a portest here outside the Muzaffarabad Press Club against grabbing of their land allegedly by a relative of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan adjacent to his private residence in the state capital

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :A family on Monday held a portest here outside the Muzaffarabad Press Club against grabbing of their land allegedly by a relative of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan adjacent to his private residence in the state capital.

Niaz Muhammad and his family members, including women and children, carried banners and posters demanding justice.

Talking to the media, he claimed that the armed men were deployed at the land with the backing of local administration on March 30, who were living there in a prefabricated structure.

They even could not enter their house as the street leading to it was also barricaded, he added.

Niaz Muhammad said he had a dispute over the passage leading to his house with the sister of Raja Farooq 20 years back, which was settled down by a court in his favor in 2001.

However, on March 30 when they were not at home to attend a funeral, the armed men with the help of administration grabbed their house and adjacent land.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir March Women Family Media Court

Recent Stories

UN chief calls for 'resilient' response to recover ..

1 minute ago

Address people's property tax reservations, Raja a ..

2 minutes ago

CCI approves 2017 census results, decides to hold ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan strongly condemns killing of 3 Kashmiri y ..

2 minutes ago

CDWP clears two projects of Rs 93.28 bn

18 minutes ago

35 criminals nabbed in Multan

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.