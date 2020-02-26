UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farewell Ceremony For Cheif Justice Lahore High Court Held At High Court Bar Bahawalpur

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 08:48 PM

Farewell ceremony for Cheif Justice Lahore High Court held at High Court Bar Bahawalpur

Farewell ceremony in honour of outgoing Cheif Justice Lahore High Court Justice Mamoon Rasheed Sheikh was held by High Court Bar Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Farewell ceremony in honour of outgoing Cheif Justice Lahore High Court Justice Mamoon Rasheed Sheikh was held by High Court Bar Bahawalpur.

Addressing the function, Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Mamoon Rasheed Sheikh said that bench and bar are two wheels of a vehicle and they go side-by-side.

He said that lawyers should discourage strikes as such things cause a delay in the provision of justice. He expressed gratitude towards the High Court Bar for arranging the event. Nominated Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan in his address said that bench and bar should work together for providing justice to the oppressed persons. He said that those who work for the rights of others will be blessed with bliss and success in both worlds.

He advised the young lawyers to develop the habit of reading. Senior Judge Lahore High Court Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, President High Court Bar Bahawalpur Nadeem Iqbal and General Secretary High Court Bar Bahawalpur Ayaz Kulyar also addressed the gathering.

Justice Shahid Jameel Khan, Justice Shahid Mehmood Sethi, Justice Sarfaraz Dogar, Justice Sadiq Mehmood Khurram, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal, Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob, Registrar Lahore High Court Ashtar Abbas and District and Sessions Judge Bahawalpur Ch Anwaar-ul-Haq also attended the event.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Lawyers Vehicle Young Bahawalpur Reading IUB Event Court

Recent Stories

EPAA concludes &#039;We Grow Mangroves at Our Scho ..

36 minutes ago

National Assembly body's meeting adjourned on abse ..

2 minutes ago

Plantation drive kicked off in Galyat

2 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court disposes of former interior m ..

2 minutes ago

Abkhazia to Ban Entry for Foreigners, Except Russi ..

2 minutes ago

Minister assures tax relief on voluntary Punjab Re ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.