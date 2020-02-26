Farewell ceremony for Cheif Justice Lahore High Court held at High Court Bar Bahawalpur

Farewell ceremony in honour of outgoing Cheif Justice Lahore High Court Justice Mamoon Rasheed Sheikh was held by High Court Bar Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Farewell ceremony in honour of outgoing Cheif Justice Lahore High Court Justice Mamoon Rasheed Sheikh was held by High Court Bar Bahawalpur.

Addressing the function, Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Mamoon Rasheed Sheikh said that bench and bar are two wheels of a vehicle and they go side-by-side.

He said that lawyers should discourage strikes as such things cause a delay in the provision of justice. He expressed gratitude towards the High Court Bar for arranging the event. Nominated Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan in his address said that bench and bar should work together for providing justice to the oppressed persons. He said that those who work for the rights of others will be blessed with bliss and success in both worlds.

He advised the young lawyers to develop the habit of reading. Senior Judge Lahore High Court Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, President High Court Bar Bahawalpur Nadeem Iqbal and General Secretary High Court Bar Bahawalpur Ayaz Kulyar also addressed the gathering.

Justice Shahid Jameel Khan, Justice Shahid Mehmood Sethi, Justice Sarfaraz Dogar, Justice Sadiq Mehmood Khurram, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal, Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob, Registrar Lahore High Court Ashtar Abbas and District and Sessions Judge Bahawalpur Ch Anwaar-ul-Haq also attended the event.