Farewell Ceremony Held On Appointment Of Muhammad Tahir Rai As IG Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 08:36 PM

Farewell ceremony held on appointment of Muhammad Tahir Rai as IG Balochistan

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that Muhammad Tahir Rai and Dr. Masood Saleem are highly professional, capable and hardworking officers of Pakistan Police Service who have fulfilled every responsibility assigned by the department with utmost diligence and honesty

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that Muhammad Tahir Rai and Dr. Masood Saleem are highly professional, capable and hardworking officers of Pakistan Police Service who have fulfilled every responsibility assigned by the department with utmost diligence and honesty.

He expressed these views while addressing a farewell ceremony held at Central Police Office here on Thursday on the appointment of Additional IG CTD Muhammad Tahir Rai as IG Balochistan and the retirement of DIG Crimes Dr Masood Saleem. He further said that Muhammad Tahir Rai has a key role to play in strengthening the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) as an institution, adding that due to his excellent leadership and tireless work, terrorism has been eradicated from Punjab province. The elements and their facilitators had to flee, and significant successes were achieved in minimizing the graph of terrorism, sectarianism and extremism, he added.

The IG Punjab said that the appointment of Muhammad Tahir Rai as IG Balochistan is very welcome as he has the vast experience to meet the challenges of his new post and meet the government and public expectations due to his vast experience. Expressing good wishes for CTD, he hoped that Muhammad Tahir Rai will be successful in eradicating terrorism from Balochistan as in Punjab.

Additional IG Establishment Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Additional IG Investigation Fayyaz Ahmed Dev and other officers also appreciated the services of Muhammad Tahir Rai and Dr Masood Saleem.

At the end of the ceremony, IG Punjab also gave souvenirs to the newly appointed IG Balochistan Muhammad Tahir Rai and Dr. Masood Saleem. All Additional IGs, DIGs and other officers including CCPO Lahore were also present on the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan

