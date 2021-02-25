(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Farewell program was organized on Thursday by the students of batch-II in the honor of senior most students who recently completed their four years bachelor degree program from Gwadar Campus of University of Turbat.

All faculty members, admin staff and students were present on the occasion.

The programme started with the speeches by the organizing students in which they recalled their memoirs spent with outgoing students.

Outgoing students received bundle of felicitations and best wishes from students, faculty members and administrative staff for their future success and they were bestowed with the title of Campus Ambassadors.

Event was decorated with the extra ordinary creative performances like dramas, poems, songs, gazal and skit, in which students showcased their best talent to convert this program an extremely memorable and sentimental event.

Addressing the students, Campus Director Ijaz Ahmed conveyed the message of best wishes of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir for the outgoing students.

He emphasized the importance of commitment and determination in the life of students for leading a successful life.

He wished best of luck to graduating students for their new journey of professional life and commended the organizing committee of the event for setting a trend by organizing such creative program in the university campus.

Addressing on the occasion Incharge education department said that being senior and first graduating students of this university campus, you all made us proud and now it's our collective responsibility to carry forward the legacy.

She said that by organizing such healthy event, the junior students have an opportunity not only to express their talent on the stage but to learn many important things including the art of making healthy interactions with teachers, staff and students.

Faculty members Fida Fahiz, Mukhtar Bashir, Shahnaz Noor, Haim Gul and Mir Bilal Khan shared their best wishes for outgoing students through video link.

Outgoing students said "It seems like yesterday when we joined this prestigious institution because we all acclimatized with the environment of this university very quickly.