Faryal Congratulates On Sindhi Culture Day

Published December 03, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) The Central President of the Pakistan People's Party Women’s Wing, Faryal Talpur, has congratulated the people of the whole country, including Sindh, on Sindhi Culture Day, said a press release.

Faryal Talpur said that the culture of the Indus Valley is a reflection of a five-thousand-year-old civilization and is one of the oldest and greatest in the world.

She also said that the Sindhi Topi, Ajrak, and Sindhi languages have a distinct identity, adding that Pakistan is a land of unparalleled cultural heritage.

She said that we all have to play our part to preserve and highlight this great legacy of cultures in Pakistan, adding that the media should play a leading role in highlighting all the beautiful cultures of Pakistan.

