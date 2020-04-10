UrduPoint.com
Father, Two Sons Killed As Oil Tanker Hits Their Motorcycle

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 10:40 AM

Father, two sons killed as oil tanker hits their motorcycle

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :A father and his two sons were killed when a speeding oil tanker hit and crushed their motorcycle near Head Taunsa Barrage in Kot Addu tehsil on Thursday night.

According to Rescue 1122, the dead were identified as Nadeemullah son of Hashmatullah and his sons Muhammad Qasim and Aryan. The tanker driver managed to escape.

