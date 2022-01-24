Fawad condemns murder of journalist

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday strongly condemned the murder of a Lahore based journalist Hasnain Shah.

He in his message said the government stood with the heirs of deceased and the journalist community in this hour of grief.

Fawad said Journalist Hasnain Shah's blood would not go in vain and accused involved in murder would be brought to justice.