FBISE To Arrange Speech Competitions To Mark Kashmir Solidarity Day
Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) The Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) has planned to organize speech competitions for the Secondary school Certificate and Higher Secondary School Certificate levels of students separately on February 1.
The competitions will be arranged in the auditorium of the FBISE as a token of showing unity with the Kashmiri people and in order to support the sublime cause of the right to self-determination of the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).
The main objective of the observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day is to highlight the illegal actions of India against the people of IIoJK and the resultant perpetration of atrocities committed by the Indian Armed Forces.
The topics of the speech competitions are "Insani Haqooq aur Masla-i-Kashmir" for SSC and "Kashmir aur Aalmi Ikhlaqiyat: Aik Alamgir Pehlo.".
The desirous students can apply to participate in the speech competition through their respective institutions.
The FBISE will also arrange a walk with the participation of its staff, teachers, and students as a part of its activities to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..
Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dera Police foil drug smuggling bid, confiscate over 3 kg hashish7 minutes ago
-
Several violators face music for ignoring building rules in Murree: ADCR Murree7 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 133 kg drugs in 16 operations; arrests 147 minutes ago
-
Stakeholders emphasizes need of Clean Choola Initiative in Pakistan7 minutes ago
-
Up-gradation of Liaquat Bagh Library, completed to promote reading habits among students: Commission ..17 minutes ago
-
Special desks of 18 departments set up in BFC to facilitate businessmen: Commissioner17 minutes ago
-
HEC invites applications for DAAD Master’s scholarship from female Afghan refugees37 minutes ago
-
Kite factory unearthed47 minutes ago
-
PML-N to make country prosperous: Zulfiqar Bhatti47 minutes ago
-
Five held; valuables, arms seized57 minutes ago
-
Rally marks cervical cancer week1 hour ago
-
6 booked for jubilant firing in electioneering1 hour ago