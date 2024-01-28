Open Menu

FBISE To Arrange Speech Competitions To Mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) The Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) has planned to organize speech competitions for the Secondary school Certificate and Higher Secondary School Certificate levels of students separately on February 1.

The competitions will be arranged in the auditorium of the FBISE as a token of showing unity with the Kashmiri people and in order to support the sublime cause of the right to self-determination of the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

The main objective of the observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day is to highlight the illegal actions of India against the people of IIoJK and the resultant perpetration of atrocities committed by the Indian Armed Forces.

The topics of the speech competitions are "Insani Haqooq aur Masla-i-Kashmir" for SSC and "Kashmir aur Aalmi Ikhlaqiyat: Aik Alamgir Pehlo.".

The desirous students can apply to participate in the speech competition through their respective institutions.

The FBISE will also arrange a walk with the participation of its staff, teachers, and students as a part of its activities to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day.

