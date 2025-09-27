Open Menu

FBR Urged To Resolve Problems Of Jewelers Regarding Tax

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2025 | 08:30 PM

FBR urged to resolve problems of jewelers regarding tax

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Fazal Moqeem Khan has urged Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to look into the problems of jewelry sector and said that jewelers are fully committed to pay taxes.

He was speaking while chairing a meeting of SCCI Standing Committee on Jeweler Association here on Saturday. Meeting was attended by SCCI Senior Vice President Abdul Jalil Jan, Vice president Shehryar Israr Khan, Chairman SCCI Standing Committee on Jewelers Aziz ullah Khan, Chairman All Pakistan Jewelers Association Amin Hussain Babar, President Saraf Association Andar Sher Bazar Haji Sher Farzand, traders and jewelers.

The meeting thoroughly discussed the matters pertaining to FBR and decided that authorities should be informed about concerns of jewelers related to tax.

Chairman of the Standing Committee Azizullah Khan said that jeweler community has an enormous contribution in economic growth of the country through paying various taxes. He said that reservations of jewelers should be removed regarding implementation of Point of Sale and DNBP and other tax-related issues.

SCCI President also urged government, FBR and other authorities to resolve genuine concerns of the jewelers and take concrete measures for relief and facilities to taxpayers.

