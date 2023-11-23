Open Menu

FCCI Inks MoU With FAC For Promotion Of Art And Culture

Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2023 | 08:07 PM

FCCI inks MoU with FAC for promotion of art and culture

The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) and Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) have joined hands to promote art and culture in this division on scientific lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) and Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) have joined hands to promote art and culture in this division on scientific lines.

In this connection, a Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) was inked in FCCI where President FCCI Dr Khurram Tariq and Abrar Alam Director FAC signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.

As per the details of the MOU, the FCCI and FAC will collaborate for launching classes for the different genera of fine arts. Both institutes also agreed to engage IT graduates to transform their skills into earnings through professional training.

Both organizations would also extend assistance for holding textile exhibitions in Nusrat Fateh Ali auditorium.

The FCCI and FAC also decided to hold monthly meetings of their focal persons to resolve the issues and finalize programs relating to the promotion of art, culture and literature etc.

Addressing the function, President FCCI Dr Khurram Tariq said that art and culture is the very soul of any society and we must promote it to ensure a thriving culture in this division.

He said that the FAC would also be reorganized on the pattern of Alhamra Art Centre to make it a profit earning entity in addition to providing a platform to the artists to express their innovative skills.

Mr. Abrar Alam Director FAC said that a divisional level advisory board has been constituted. “President FCCI Dr Khurram Tariq will head it”, he said and added that Madam Tehmina Afzal and Dr Jaffar Hassan Mubarak have also been included in it.

They also exchanged the MoU documents while Abrar Alam presented a unique art work of Quranic calligraphy to Dr Khurram Tariq.

He also presented a book to Dr Sajjad Arshad Senior Vice President (SVP) FCCI while Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli Vice President FCCI and other officials of the FAC were also present during this function.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Fine Chamber Commerce Textile Industry

Recent Stories

Economic sovereignty imperative for sustained grow ..

Economic sovereignty imperative for sustained growth: FCCI president

6 minutes ago
 LDA demolishes another 23 illegal constructions

LDA demolishes another 23 illegal constructions

6 minutes ago
 Ashrafi stresses on comprehensive training for Haj ..

Ashrafi stresses on comprehensive training for Hajj, Umrah pilgrims for seamless ..

6 minutes ago
 KBP urges govt to order sugar mills to start worki ..

KBP urges govt to order sugar mills to start working from Nov 25

6 minutes ago
 92 fertilizers dealers arrested on over-pricing, b ..

92 fertilizers dealers arrested on over-pricing, black marketing in Punjab

6 minutes ago
 Six districts’ educational institution to remain ..

Six districts’ educational institution to remain closed on Friday

12 minutes ago
SAU Academic Council approves addition of word “ ..

SAU Academic Council approves addition of word “technology” in name of Facul ..

12 minutes ago
 Livestock dept carries out vaccination drives on d ..

Livestock dept carries out vaccination drives on daily basis

12 minutes ago
 Spain gives voice to Palestinian cause in EU

Spain gives voice to Palestinian cause in EU

5 minutes ago
 Round-the-clock free food facility at Data Darbar

Round-the-clock free food facility at Data Darbar

12 minutes ago
 Australian HC calls on CM KP

Australian HC calls on CM KP

12 minutes ago
 Seven day anti-polio campaign kicked off in Nawabs ..

Seven day anti-polio campaign kicked off in Nawabshah

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan