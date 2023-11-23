FCCI inks MoU with FAC for promotion of art and culture

The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) and Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) have joined hands to promote art and culture in this division on scientific lines

In this connection, a Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) was inked in FCCI where President FCCI Dr Khurram Tariq and Abrar Alam Director FAC signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.

As per the details of the MOU, the FCCI and FAC will collaborate for launching classes for the different genera of fine arts. Both institutes also agreed to engage IT graduates to transform their skills into earnings through professional training.

Both organizations would also extend assistance for holding textile exhibitions in Nusrat Fateh Ali auditorium.

The FCCI and FAC also decided to hold monthly meetings of their focal persons to resolve the issues and finalize programs relating to the promotion of art, culture and literature etc.

Addressing the function, President FCCI Dr Khurram Tariq said that art and culture is the very soul of any society and we must promote it to ensure a thriving culture in this division.

He said that the FAC would also be reorganized on the pattern of Alhamra Art Centre to make it a profit earning entity in addition to providing a platform to the artists to express their innovative skills.

Mr. Abrar Alam Director FAC said that a divisional level advisory board has been constituted. “President FCCI Dr Khurram Tariq will head it”, he said and added that Madam Tehmina Afzal and Dr Jaffar Hassan Mubarak have also been included in it.

They also exchanged the MoU documents while Abrar Alam presented a unique art work of Quranic calligraphy to Dr Khurram Tariq.

He also presented a book to Dr Sajjad Arshad Senior Vice President (SVP) FCCI while Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli Vice President FCCI and other officials of the FAC were also present during this function.