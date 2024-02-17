Open Menu

FDO Organizes Trade Fair For Poor Artists, Female Farmers

Published February 17, 2024

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Farmer Development Organization (FDO) arranged 'Trade Fair' to offer opportunity to poor women farmers, artists and other poor labourers to display their handmade articles so that they could earn livelihood.

The initiative is meant provide them excellent marketing platform. The Trade Fair was introduced at Rest House Juwana Bangla, in sub-tehsil Ranpur.

Scores of artisans from across the area set up their stalls.

Programme Manager FDO Perveze Iqbal Ansari talking to APP stated that the region was faced with poverty. A number of families could not manage eatables.

"Food is of vital importance for proper upbringing of the people. By arranging such fairs, the problem of food insecurity can be tackled," he added.

"The FDO is offering resources to the artisans and other poor families," he informed.

On the occasion, hundreds of citizens visited the Trade Fair.

