Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Arrests PO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 05:41 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ):The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday arrested a proclaimed offender involved in misappropriating Rs 84.950 million.

According to FIA spokesman, Sajjad Ahmad of Chajwana, Shahkargarh tehsil, former agriculture finance officer HBL Sambrial branch, Sialkot, had misappropriated Rs 84.

950 million from the bank after using fake documents.

The PO will be presented before court for physical remand and investigation.

