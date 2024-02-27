Federal Ombudsperson Against Harassment
Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2024 | 10:36 PM
The Office of Students’ Advisor of the International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) in collaboration with the Federal Ombudsperson Secretariat for Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace (FOSPAH) arranged an awareness seminar on women’s property rights and protection against harassment at the workplace on Tuesday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The Office of Students’ Advisor of the International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) in collaboration with the Federal Ombudsperson Secretariat for Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace (FOSPAH) arranged an awareness seminar on women’s property rights and protection against harassment at the workplace on Tuesday.
The Federal Ombudsperson, Fauzia Viqar congratulated Professor Dr. Samina Malik for being appointed as the first female Rector of IIUI and stated that women in decision-making play an important role as mentors and role models.
She also encouraged women to speak up against gender inequality and discrimination to accomplish a gender-equal Pakistan, in which women contribute equally to the development of the country.
The Federal Ombudsperson highlighted the critical need to include more women in decision-making roles across the government and private sector.
Ms. Zaynib Sohail, Assistant Registrar FOSPAH apprised the audience about the provisions of the harassment and property rights law and elaborated upon the salient features of these Acts to educate the participants about their rights and obligations.
Rector IIUI in her address pledged her commitment to eradicating harassment from IIUI and encouraged students to report harassment to the Inquiry Committee. She also urged students to educate their parents, relatives and friends regarding the legal regime relating to harassment to ensure a harassment-free Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Children Complex holds workshop on newborns resuscitation
Seminar on 'Women’s property rights and protection against harassment at workp ..
World Bank, Cities Program delegation visits Jhang
Italy says Ukraine support does not include ground troops
ECP allows voter lists' modification till bye-election schedule announcement
Murree Arts Council organized painting competition
Russian court jails veteran activist Orlov for 2.5 years
CM seeks suggestions for ‘Clean Punjab’ project
NAB distributes cheques worth Rs 1.67 bln among Pak-Arab Housing victims
AIOU inks MoU to establish museum
CM pays tribute to martyred SP Ijaz Khan Sherpao
Two killed in road accident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seminar on 'Women’s property rights and protection against harassment at workplace' held28 seconds ago
-
World Bank, Cities Program delegation visits Jhang13 minutes ago
-
ECP allows voter lists' modification till bye-election schedule announcement47 minutes ago
-
Murree Arts Council organized painting competition47 minutes ago
-
Two Holy Mosques- places of worship not arenas for politicking: Ashrafi1 hour ago
-
CM seeks suggestions for ‘Clean Punjab’ project1 hour ago
-
NAB distributes cheques worth Rs 1.67 bln among Pak-Arab Housing victims1 hour ago
-
AIOU inks MoU to establish museum1 hour ago
-
CM pays tribute to martyred SP Ijaz Khan Sherpao1 hour ago
-
Two killed in road accident1 hour ago
-
CM reviews recommendations for data bank of deserving individuals1 hour ago
-
No room for political appointments: Maryam Nawaz1 hour ago