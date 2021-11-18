UrduPoint.com

Federation Ready To Guide Provinces For Legislation On Criminal, Civil Laws; Dr Farogh

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 09:02 PM

Federation ready to guide provinces for legislation on criminal, civil laws; Dr Farogh

Federal Minister for Law and Justice on Thursday said that the federal government was always available to guide the provinces for legislation on Criminal and Civil law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice on Thursday said that the federal government was always available to guide the provinces for legislation on Criminal and Civil law.

He made these remarks while chairing a meeting on implementation of criminal law and civil law. The meeting was attended by Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, senior officials of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan Law Department. The meeting was also attended by Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Barrister Maleeka Ali Bukhari, Secretary for Law and Justice and senior officials of the Interior Ministry.

According to the spokesperson of the Law Ministry, the participants of the meeting congratulated the Federal Minister for Law and Justice on the historic legislation passed in the Parliament's joint sitting on Wednesday.

Dr. Farogh Naseem inquired about the progress of legislation on civil and criminal law in Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Punjab law minister and representatives of other provinces briefed the minister on the progress made regarding legislation.

Dr Farogh said that the government wanted uniformity in legislation in all provinces. The government wanted legislation to be enacted in Sindh like other provinces and the federation, he added.

He said that opinions were sought from all relevant bodies including provincial and federal police departments for civil and criminal legislation.

The anti-rape law had also been passed in the joint sitting and had become an act of parliament, he added.

He said that the government had no ego issues and any suggestions on legislation that were better would be considered.

The Federal Minister for Law inquired about the federal-style inheritance legislation in Punjab province, on which the Punjab Law Minister apprised the meeting about the progress.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Interior Ministry Punjab Parliament Law Minister Guide Progress Criminals All From Government Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Energy leaders set scene for equity in education a ..

Energy leaders set scene for equity in education at ADIPEC 2021

11 minutes ago
 Merkel, in Conversation With Lukashenko, Refused t ..

Merkel, in Conversation With Lukashenko, Refused to Accept Migrants From Border ..

few seconds
 French Foreign Ministry Urges Russia to 'Return' t ..

French Foreign Ministry Urges Russia to 'Return' to Discussions on Normandy Form ..

2 seconds ago
 98 new cases of dengue reported in KP

98 new cases of dengue reported in KP

3 seconds ago
 Three more die of corona in KP

Three more die of corona in KP

9 seconds ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed meets President of International ..

Hamdan bin Zayed meets President of International Committee of Red Cross

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.