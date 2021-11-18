Federation ready to guide provinces for legislation on criminal, civil laws; Dr Farogh

Federal Minister for Law and Justice on Thursday said that the federal government was always available to guide the provinces for legislation on Criminal and Civil law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice on Thursday said that the federal government was always available to guide the provinces for legislation on Criminal and Civil law.

He made these remarks while chairing a meeting on implementation of criminal law and civil law. The meeting was attended by Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, senior officials of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan Law Department. The meeting was also attended by Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Barrister Maleeka Ali Bukhari, Secretary for Law and Justice and senior officials of the Interior Ministry.

According to the spokesperson of the Law Ministry, the participants of the meeting congratulated the Federal Minister for Law and Justice on the historic legislation passed in the Parliament's joint sitting on Wednesday.

Dr. Farogh Naseem inquired about the progress of legislation on civil and criminal law in Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Punjab law minister and representatives of other provinces briefed the minister on the progress made regarding legislation.

Dr Farogh said that the government wanted uniformity in legislation in all provinces. The government wanted legislation to be enacted in Sindh like other provinces and the federation, he added.

He said that opinions were sought from all relevant bodies including provincial and federal police departments for civil and criminal legislation.

The anti-rape law had also been passed in the joint sitting and had become an act of parliament, he added.

He said that the government had no ego issues and any suggestions on legislation that were better would be considered.

The Federal Minister for Law inquired about the federal-style inheritance legislation in Punjab province, on which the Punjab Law Minister apprised the meeting about the progress.