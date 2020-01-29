Female polio worker killed, another injured in attack; Chief Minister takes notice

A Lady Health Worker was killed while another injured when unknown motorcyclists opened fire on them in Parmolai area here on Wednesday afternoon

The local police informed that female polio vaccinators identified as Shakila and Ghuncha were returning home from BHU Parmolai on foot after performing duty with polio team when unknown motorcyclists ambushed them.

Shakila died on the spot while Ghuncha shifted to nearby hospital in critical condition.

The police team soon after the incident reached the place and started search operation to arrest the culprits.

DIG Mardan and DPO Swabi rushed to the site of incident and carried out necessary investigation.

Chief Minister Mehmood Khan took notice of killing of a lady polio worker in Swabi and sought report from Inspector General of Police.

Expressing his concern, the CM condemned the incident and directed police chief to bring the culprits of the incident to justice.

He expressed condolence with the bereaved family and prayed eternal peace for the departed soul. He also directed provision of best medical treatment to other lady health work who sustained injuries in the incident.

The CM expressed resolve that polio vaccination drive would continue saying that such cowardly act could not shake the commitment of the government and polio health teams from making the country polio free.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner, Swabi has imposed ban on display and carrying of weapons, pillion riding under section 144 Cr. PC during the polio campaign started from 29th January till February 2.

This order would not apply to the arm forces, police personals on duty, officials of district administration, polio teams and security guard who are granted special permission and permit by Law Enforcing Agencies or their respective Heads. Those who violate the order will punishment under section 188 PPC.