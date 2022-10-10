FESCO chief orders completing maintenance and installation work

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engineer Bashir Ahmed has directed the grid station operation (GSO) and grid station construction (GSC) directorates to complete maintenance and installation work as soon as possible at all grid stations across the region

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engineer Bashir Ahmed has directed the grid station operation (GSO) and grid station construction (GSC) directorates to complete maintenance and installation work as soon as possible at all grid stations across the region.

He was addressing a meeting of GSE and GSO officers at FESCO headquarters here on Monday.

He directed the engineering staff to ensure immediate wash disk insulators to avoid tripping of electricity due to smog and fog during upcoming season.

He said that electrical system would be further strengthened through annual maintenance of electricity lines.

In this regard both GSO and GSC directorates should achieve their targets with mutual consultation and cooperation, he said and warned that no compromise would be made on quality of material.

The FESCO chief said that distribution system would be improved by removing obstacles before the next summer. In this connection, the FESCO staff would remain ready with a commitment and devotion to achieve the task.

He also ordered for speeding up procurement of equipment for maintenance of grid stations because the grid system was backbone of distribution and transmission system of the company.