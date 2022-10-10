UrduPoint.com

FESCO Chief Orders Completing Maintenance And Installation Work

Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2022 | 07:04 PM

FESCO chief orders completing maintenance and installation work

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engineer Bashir Ahmed has directed the grid station operation (GSO) and grid station construction (GSC) directorates to complete maintenance and installation work as soon as possible at all grid stations across the region

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engineer Bashir Ahmed has directed the grid station operation (GSO) and grid station construction (GSC) directorates to complete maintenance and installation work as soon as possible at all grid stations across the region.

He was addressing a meeting of GSE and GSO officers at FESCO headquarters here on Monday.

He directed the engineering staff to ensure immediate wash disk insulators to avoid tripping of electricity due to smog and fog during upcoming season.

He said that electrical system would be further strengthened through annual maintenance of electricity lines.

In this regard both GSO and GSC directorates should achieve their targets with mutual consultation and cooperation, he said and warned that no compromise would be made on quality of material.

The FESCO chief said that distribution system would be improved by removing obstacles before the next summer. In this connection, the FESCO staff would remain ready with a commitment and devotion to achieve the task.

He also ordered for speeding up procurement of equipment for maintenance of grid stations because the grid system was backbone of distribution and transmission system of the company.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Georgian Stock Exchange All FESCO

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend ..

PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend CICA Summit

20 minutes ago
 Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

1 hour ago
 realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a B ..

Realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a Brand New Price of PKR 28,999/-

3 hours ago
 ECC approves continuation of RCET for export orien ..

ECC approves continuation of RCET for export oriented sectors during FY 2022-23

4 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks ..

Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks about IIOJK

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.