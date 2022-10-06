UrduPoint.com

FESCO Completing Up-gradation Of Grid Stations On Priority:CEO

Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2022 | 03:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) was completing various projects of up-gradation of grid stations, installation of new instruments and uninterrupted power supply to its consumers on priority.

Chief Executive Officer FESCO Engr Bashir Ahmed said here on Thursday that Fesco staff was making utmost efforts for installation of double capacity power transformers, power cables, bus bars and other instruments at different grid stations in the region.

A power transformer having capacity of 20/26 was replaced with double capacity power transformer 31.5/40 MVA at 132KV Bahalwal grid station. Now the more load from such grid stations will be available for domestic and industrial connections,he said and added that low voltage issues of the area people would be resolved,besides uninterrupted power supply.

