FESCO Detects 9.638m Units With DRT Technology
Sumaira FH Published February 29, 2024 | 07:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Meter and Testing (M&T) Directorate checked more than 136,327 meters with the help of the latest Data Retrieval Technology (DRT) during the last six months.
The teams detected more than 9.638 million pending units and detection bills containing more than 3.227 million units have been served to the consumers concerned.
According to details, FESCO (M&T) Lab and field staff checked 119,506 single phase meters during the last six months and traced more than 2,116,570 pending units in 9,157 meters.
Similarly, 1,6731 three-phase meters were checked, out of which 7,521,677 pending units were traced in 5,144 meters.
Total 136,237 meters were checked during the last six months by the FESCO M&T Directorate.
According to M&T sources, the units deliberately damaged, burnt and hidden by consumers by bypassing the meter and remote control are also being traced with the advanced technology which is discouraging electricity theft.
