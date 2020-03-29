UrduPoint.com
FESCO Headquarters Staff Decreased By Half

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 05:00 PM

FESCO Headquarters staff decreased by half

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) ::The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) administration has decreased the strength of headquarters staff to half due to corona virus threat.

A spokesman said that female staffers were exempted from office duty and the other staff had been directed to perform duties on rotation basis.

Sanitizers have also been arranged at all entry points of FESCO Headquarters as well as its Complaint Centers and Field Offices. The FESCO staff has been directed to keep their office environment neat and clean besides ensuring hand washing repeatedly.

