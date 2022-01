FESCO issues shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown programme for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Minara and Ahmad Nagar feeders linked with 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Model Town feeder originating from 132-KV University grid station, Katchery Road and Sir Syed feeders emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, PMC and Mansooran feeders originating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Tariq Abad feeder emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Rehmat Abad feeder originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Sandal and Sargodha Road feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot grid station, S-II and Lal Kothi feeders originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Katchery Road, Buchiana, new Dana Abad, Arkana and new Awagat feeders linked with 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Phalahi Wala feeder originating from 132-KV Chak No.103-RB grid station, Jassoana Bungalow feeder emanating from 132-KV Sitiana grid station, Noor Mehal feeder originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Ashraf Colony, Mureedwala and Maqbool Pur feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Nia Lahore-II feeder originating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, GIC feeder emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Nazim Abad, Liaqat Abad and islam Pura feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, al-Khaliq feeder linked with 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Fareed feeder originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Garh feeder emanating from 132-KV Garh Fateh Shah grid station and Khuda Yar feeder originating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

while Lyallpur Chemical, al-Habib, Islam Pura, Canal Road, ATM, Barala, Rodala, Lahore Road, Dana Abad, Crescent Cotton, Jute Mill, 240 Mor, Faisalabad Road, College Road, Katchery Road, Theraj Shaheed, Gogera, Bucheki Road, Buchiana Road, new Awagat, Ali Pur Bungalow, Arkana and Waseer feeders emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will observe shutdown from 10 a.

m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday (January 11).

Similarly, electricity supply from Ghausia Colony, Mamonkanjan City, al-Awwal, Bungalow and Khawaja Habib Ullah feeders originating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Sheeraza, Ravi, Pir Salahud Din, TSML, Zafar Chowk, Sugar Mill, Khiddarwala, Kanjwani and Kallar Wala feeders linked with 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station will remain suspended from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

whereas Hussain Pur Bungalow, Thikriwala (Mamonkanjan), Darya Bal, Kotla and Mureedwala feeders originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, new Awagat and Canal Road feeders linked with 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Elyas Garden, GIC, Mujahid Abad, Muzaffar Colony and Nawabanwala feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station and Risala Road feeder linked with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will observe load shedding from 9 a.m.

to 2 p.m. on January 11.

Meanwhile, power supply from Babar Chowk, Sitiana Road, Awanwala, Kareem Garden, Zamzam, Fateh Textile, Raheem Valley, Garden Colony, Gulbehar Colony, Khayaban Green, Harianwala, Makkah City, T&N, Sitara Park City, new Khannuana and PGSHFA-4 feeders originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Edan Valley, Gulab, S-II, Jaranwala Road, Sultani Alasto, Borstal Jail andLal Kothi feeders emanating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station will also remain suspended9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday (January 11, 2022).