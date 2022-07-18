UrduPoint.com

FESCO Issues Shutdown Programme

Published July 18, 2022

FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued shutdown programme for Tuesday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Nawaz Town, Sargodha Spinning, CTM, Sandal, Ali Town, Sargodha Road, Dry Port and Samana feeders emanating from 132-kV Chiniot Road grid station would remain suspended from 5am to 8:30am on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

