FESCO Issues Shutdown Programme

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2023 | 08:26 PM

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Sunday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

According to the programe, power supply from FIEDMC, Karas Paint, Coca Cola, Ghani Ceramics, Orient Material and Daily JW feeders linked with 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Hyundai Nishat, Afridi Textile, Tapal Textile, National Foods, Nishat Savits, Hayat Chemia No.

2 and Time Ceramics feeders attached with 132-KV FIEDMC-II, Scarp-1 connected with 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station and Ayyan Fabrics feeder originating from 132-KV Allama Iqbal M-4 grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. while new Nishat Hyundai, Afridi Mill and Tapal Textile feeders linked with 132-KV FIEDMC No.2 M-3 Industrial City grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday (December 31, 2023).

