FESCO Issues Shutdown Schedule

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 01:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from all feeders emanating from 132-KV MTM and JK Tech grid stations, VAC, Garments City, Sadaqat Textile, Gohar Textile, Global Tricon, Chawla, Bahmaniwala, Sumaira Fabrics and Ahmad Jamal feeders originating from 132-KV Value Addition City (VAC) grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. while Super, Millat Road, Rasool Pur, Muslim Town, Jaguar, Crescent board, DTM, Mughal Pura, University Town, Noor Pur, Kalash, Azhar Corporation, FDA City and Shafi Dyeing feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will observe shutdown from 6:30 a.

m. to 11:30 a.m. on August 15.

Similarly, electricity supply from Sajjad estate, new Dry Port K&M and AZ Apparel feeders originating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station and Rasool Pur feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. whereas National Colony, Khizra, Naimat Colony, Scarp Colony and Fertilizer feeders emanating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will observe load shedding from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on August 15, 2021.

