FESCO issues shutdown schedule

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued a shutdown notice for Tuesday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Sir Syed and Tata Bazaar feeders linked with 132-KV Factory Area grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. while S-II feeder attached with Scarp Colony grid station, Kanwanwala feeder connected with 132-KV Lalian grid station, Khannuana feeder originating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Abdullah Fiber, Iqbal Rice Mills, Jhumra Road/Raza, Faisalabad Road, Badshahi Masjid, Beeranwala, Lahore Road, Sakhi Abdul Wahhab, Dawar, Shah Burhan, Jani Shah, Jhok Millian, Jhang Road, Rajoa and WASA Tube Well feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Bungalow, City Mamonkanjan, Ghausia Colony, al-Awal, Khawaja Habib Ullah and Khuda Yar/Masoor feeders attached with 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Pir Salah-ud-Din feeder connected with 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Depot Bazaar and Nishat Mill-1 feeders originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Hajwairi Park feeder linked with 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station, Chenab Steel, Ghazi Abad, Ashraf Abad, Mughal Pura, Misaq-ul-Mall, Rehmat Abad and Johar Colony feeders attached with 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Jhumra Road feeder connected with 132-KV SPS grid station, Edan Valley, Makkoana, Sultani Elasto, Jaranwala Road, Akbar, Lal Kothi, Nazir Shaheed and Kararwala feeders originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.

m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday (October 31).

Similarly, electricity supply from all feeders linked with 132-KV Interloop-1 grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. whereas Pakka Anna feeder connected with 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will observe load shedding for 10 hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on October 31, 2023.