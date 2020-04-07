FESCO upgrades 33 feeders

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) ::The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) completed upgradation of 33 feeders with an estimated cost of Rs.361 million.

FESCO spokesman said here on Tuesday that these feeders were upgraded in all the five circles of FESCO region during current fiscal year.

This upgradation will help in saving 27 million kilowatt units worth Rs.230 million per annum.

Project Director Construction Directorate Muhammad Ejaz Bhatti supervised the up gradation of 33 feeders including four feeders in first circle,eight feeders in second circle, 12 feeders in Jhang circle, seven feeders in Sargodha circle and two feeders in Mianwali circle, he added.