Open Menu

Festivities Of Eid Continues In Family Get Together

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Festivities of Eid continues in family get together

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) The festivities of Eid-ul-Fitr continued across the northern Sindh on the second day on Thursday.

The day after Eid is usually spent in family get togethers and visits to parks in the evening. However, one of the major attraction of Sukkur are the parks, barrage and restaurants.

As a tradition in Sindh, married women visit their parents after spending Eid day at their in laws. Sumptuous lunches are cooked which are enjoyed by all family members.

In the evenings, parks in Sukkur, Khairpur and surrounding areas teemed with children and youth echoing till the dusk descends. Children enjoy rides on swings.

Meanwhile, the district administrations have made elaborate security arrangements in the parks and elsewhere.

Related Topics

Sindh Married Visit Sukkur Khairpur Women Family All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

8 hours ago
 COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in No ..

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan

22 hours ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

1 day ago
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

2 days ago
 PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

2 days ago
 Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor f ..

Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers

2 days ago
 PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye ..

PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman

2 days ago
 'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Lui ..

'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique

2 days ago
 Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League sta ..

Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan