Festivities Of Eid Continues In Family Get Together
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2024 | 04:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) The festivities of Eid-ul-Fitr continued across the northern Sindh on the second day on Thursday.
The day after Eid is usually spent in family get togethers and visits to parks in the evening. However, one of the major attraction of Sukkur are the parks, barrage and restaurants.
As a tradition in Sindh, married women visit their parents after spending Eid day at their in laws. Sumptuous lunches are cooked which are enjoyed by all family members.
In the evenings, parks in Sukkur, Khairpur and surrounding areas teemed with children and youth echoing till the dusk descends. Children enjoy rides on swings.
Meanwhile, the district administrations have made elaborate security arrangements in the parks and elsewhere.
