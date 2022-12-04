UrduPoint.com

FGEHA Planning To Launch Eight New Housing Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2022 | 02:10 PM

FGEHA planning to launch eight new housing projects

ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) is planning to launch new residential projects in eight major cities of the country, including the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

"The new housing projects will be started for federal government employees and the general public on the basis of the joint venture," sources in the Ministry of Housing and Works told APP.

They said the new residential projects would be launched in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan, Faisalabad and Karachi which would be included plots, houses and apartments.

"The Expressions of Interest (EoI) have been sought from land owners, companies, and firms in this regard," the sources added.

They said the applications were invited from land owners/developers/firms and eligible individuals for the supply of land for housing schemes (plots, houses and apartments) projects in major cities of the country.

The sources said the applications for acquiring the land for the projects and their selection would be done as per Joint Venture Regulations 2020.

The authority would receive applications for expressing interest in FGEHA residential projects by December 22, they added.

\778

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Rawalpindi 2020 From Government Housing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

5 hours ago
 Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transn ..

Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transnistria - Deputy Prime Minister

14 hours ago
 Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow ..

Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow out

14 hours ago
 Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

14 hours ago
 South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesma ..

South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesman

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.