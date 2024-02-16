FIA arrested 2 accused involved in illegal currency business

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) FIA Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar conducted a grand operation by arresting two alleged accused involved in illegal Currency (hundi) business here on Friday morning, FIA spokesman said.

He said, on the directive given by the Director Peshawar Zone Nisar Tanoli, the crackdown continues against the elements involved in the illegal hundi business. The spokesman said that the FUA team arrested 2 suspects during raid operations.

Karimullah and Shahzad Ahmed Umar are among the arrested accused, he informed.

The accused were arrested from Mingora Swat and Deans Chowk Saddar Bazar Peshawar.

Domestic and foreign currency recovered from the accused during the raid. Giving complete details, the spokesman said that a total of 1350,000 Pakistani rupees, 400 Saudi riyals, 150 Qatari Riyals and 500 Chinese Yen were recovered from the accused.

Hundi references and records related to foreign currency were also recovered from the accused. The accused could not satisfy the authorities regarding the recovered currency. Cases were registered against the accused with further investigation underway, the Spokesman said.