FIA Arrests International Begging Gang Member

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2025 | 07:40 PM

FIA arrests international begging gang member

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The FIA Faisalabad has arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) associated with an international human trafficking gang, accused of forcing victims into begging abroad.

A spokesman said here on Wednesday that accused Zahoor Ahmad was apprehended upon his arrival at Sialkot Airport from Saudi Arabia. He was wanted in connection with a notorious gang involved in trafficking women under the false promise of performing Umrah but later they were exploited for forced begging in Saudi Arabia.

Other members of the gang include Muhammad Ghafoor and Muhammad Sharif who along with Zahoor Ahmad allegedly smuggled five women to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia where they were coerced into street begging.

Name of Zahoor Ahmad was placed on the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL) so that he could be arrested as soon as he re-entered Pakistan.

The FIA authorities have now expedited efforts to apprehend his other accomplices and further dismantle their criminal network, FIA spokesman added.

