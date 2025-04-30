FIA Arrests International Begging Gang Member
Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2025 | 07:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The FIA Faisalabad has arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) associated with an international human trafficking gang, accused of forcing victims into begging abroad.
A spokesman said here on Wednesday that accused Zahoor Ahmad was apprehended upon his arrival at Sialkot Airport from Saudi Arabia. He was wanted in connection with a notorious gang involved in trafficking women under the false promise of performing Umrah but later they were exploited for forced begging in Saudi Arabia.
Other members of the gang include Muhammad Ghafoor and Muhammad Sharif who along with Zahoor Ahmad allegedly smuggled five women to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia where they were coerced into street begging.
Name of Zahoor Ahmad was placed on the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL) so that he could be arrested as soon as he re-entered Pakistan.
The FIA authorities have now expedited efforts to apprehend his other accomplices and further dismantle their criminal network, FIA spokesman added.
Recent Stories
Cricket to become part of Asian Games 2026 after LA Olympics 2028
Pakistan Army gives befitting response to Indian army over LoC violation
HBL PSL X all set to host first double header at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on M ..
Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI #DadiKnowsBest Campaign
PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh
Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding
Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress
Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM
Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FIA arrests international begging gang member1 minute ago
-
LHC grants bail to YouTuber in reckless driving case1 minute ago
-
Smoke emitting kilns sealed over environmental violations11 minutes ago
-
Senate Chairman pays tribute to workers on Labour Day11 minutes ago
-
Drug-trafficker arrested11 minutes ago
-
Farewell ceremony held in honour of retiring DSP Sajjad & Inspector11 minutes ago
-
Transfer, postings of bureaucrats notified11 minutes ago
-
Hazrat Syed Ahmed Shah Lakyari Urs continues on 3rd day11 minutes ago
-
KCFR hosts session themed “End of World War II, the Post-War World Order”11 minutes ago
-
RPO briefs NIPA delegation about police reforms, community initiatives21 minutes ago
-
KP Food Authority discards over 6,500 liters of unsafe cold drinks21 minutes ago
-
Pak Consul General inaugurates Pak Pavilion at GETEX in Dubai21 minutes ago