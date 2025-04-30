Transfer, postings of bureaucrats notified

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The Punjab government issued a notification regarding transfer and posting of following officers on Wednesday.

Ayesha Mumtaz, Additional Secretary Admin of Mass Transit, has been removed from her post and directed to report to the S&GAD Department. Muhammad Akbar, Secretary of the Provincial Transport Authority, has been appointed as Additional Secretary Admin Mass Transit.

Muhammad Hassan, who was awaiting appointment, has been posted as Secretary Provincial Transport Authority.

Nadia Shafiq, Additional Secretary Planning Mass Transit, has been granted 120 days leave and directed to report to the S&GAD Department. Abdul Rauf, who was awaiting appointment, has been appointed as Additional Secretary Planning Mass Transit.

Muhammad Ahmar has been appointed as Deputy Secretary Planning Mass Transit vice Muhammad Tayyab already transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (Gen) Bahawalpur against a vacant.