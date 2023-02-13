UrduPoint.com

FIA Registers FIR Against Ex-finance Minister Shaukat Tarin

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2023 | 04:10 PM

FIA registers FIR against ex-finance Minister Shaukat Tarin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency on Monday registered a first information report (FIR) against former finance minister Shaukat Tarin on charges of sedition for allegedly stalling talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The case has been registered by FIA's Cyber Crime Reporting Centre on the complaint of Arshad Mehmood under Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016 Section 20 over his alleged audio leak that had surfaced on the internet. Sections 124-A and 505 of the Pakistan Penal Code have also been included in the first information report (FIR).

According to the FIR Shaukat Tarin clearly asked the finance ministers (of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) to write letters stating their respective ministries will not be returning the surplus budget to the federal government which will critically affect the ongoing deal between the government of Pakistan and International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The registration of the FIR comes just a day after the government allowed the FIA to arrest the former finance minister.

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Internet Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Shaukat Tarin Budget Arshad Mehmood Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency FIR 2016 Government

Recent Stories

MoFAIC delegation visits Paris to discuss trilater ..

MoFAIC delegation visits Paris to discuss trilateral cooperation with France, In ..

17 minutes ago
 Operation ‘Gallant Knight / 2’ symbolises UAE& ..

Operation ‘Gallant Knight / 2’ symbolises UAE&#039;s rich legacy of humanity ..

17 minutes ago
 Empower announces revenues of AED2.8 billion in 20 ..

Empower announces revenues of AED2.8 billion in 2022

17 minutes ago
 Imran Khan's antics, somersaults continue to disap ..

Imran Khan's antics, somersaults continue to disappoint nation: PM

52 minutes ago
 PTI Senator Shaukat Tarin booked in sedition case

PTI Senator Shaukat Tarin booked in sedition case

58 minutes ago
 Dubai Islamic Bank prices US$1 billion Sustainable ..

Dubai Islamic Bank prices US$1 billion Sustainable Sukuk

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.