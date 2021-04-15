FIEDMC to set up hospital, technical university: Kashif Ashfaq

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) has decided to set up a state-of-the-art hospital, technical university and campus of the Divisional Public school (DPS) at the economic zone to provide the best health and education facilities to the people of the area.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that the industrial estate was paying special attention to development of Allama Iqbal Industrial City and M3 Industrial City to fulfill its social responsibilities.

He said that at least 25 per cent industrial jobs in both economic zones would be provided to the people of the adjoining areas. In this connection, technical education and training would also be imparted to maximum local youth.