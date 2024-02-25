Film Actor Habib's Anniversary
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) The eighth death anniversary of legendary Pakistani film actor, producer and director Habib-ur-Rehman was observed across the country on Sunday.
He was born in 1931 in Indian state of Patiala. The great actor showcased his talent in more than six hundred Punjabi and urdu films and is counted among illustrious romantic heroes.
Habib-Ur-Rehman started his film career in 1956 with the movie 'Lakht-e jigar' as a side hero with Noor Jehan.
His first super-hit movie was 'Zeher-e-Ishq' with Mussarat Nazeer.
Habib-Ur-Rehman also won worldwide recognition for his heartfelt performance in historical movie 'Devdaas' paired with Shamim Ara and Nayyar Sultana.
The government awarded him the Presidential Pride of Performance to honour his services.
He died after a prolonged illness in 2016 in Lahore on this day.
