Fine imposed on 22 traders for overcharging

The district administration of Hyderabad in the day long price control exercise, led by Commissioner Hyderabad Division Bilal Ahmed Memon, on Saturday imposed Rs,808,000 fines on 22 traders for charging higher rates from the customers during Ramazan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :The district administration of Hyderabad in the day long price control exercise, led by Commissioner Hyderabad Division Bilal Ahmed Memon, on Saturday imposed Rs,808,000 fines on 22 traders for charging higher rates from the customers during Ramazan.

According to details, the amount of fines witnessed a tenfold increase in just one day after promulgation of the Sindh Essential Commodities Price Control and Prevention of Hoarding (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023.

On Friday, separate teams of Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars had levied only Rs81,500 fine on 27 traders in City, Latifabad, Qasimabad and Hyderabad talukas of the district.

However, on Saturday the authorities imposed Rs.275,000 fine on the traders in the City, Rs.370,000 in Qasimabad, Rs.160,000 in Latifabad and only Rs.3,000 in Hyderabad taluka.

The largest amount of fine, Rs.550,000, was imposed on 4 traders selling grocery items followed by Rs.133,000 on 15 vendors of fruit, Rs.50,000 each on a milk seller and a meat seller and Rs.25,000 on a vegetable seller.

Although neither any trader was arrested nor any shop was sealed as authorized in the ordinance, the administration issued warnings to 8 traders.

The district administration has also set up two Bachat Bazaars at Bagh-e-Mustafa Ground in Latifabad unit 8 and in Tando Jam.