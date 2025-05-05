Fine Imposed On Burning Wheat Residue
Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2025 | 06:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The Agriculture Department imposed a fine of Rs15,000 for setting fire to wheat residue.
In village Amirkpura of Sambrial, Acting Assistant Director, Department of Agriculture (Extension), Zeeshan Goraya imposed a fine of Rs15,000 on Muhammad Ameen, son of Ahmed Din, for setting fire to one acre of wheat residue.
