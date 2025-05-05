Suthra Punjab Project Reviewed In Sargodha
Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2025 | 06:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Sargodha Waste Management Company imposed a total fine of more than Rs 27 million on contractors in different tehsils of the division for poor sanitation arrangements, contract violations, staff absences in the field and other irregularities under the Shatra Punjab Program.
This was revealed in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan, which reviewed the progress of projects related to the Shatra Punjab Program and the provision of clean water. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners of all four districts, CEO SWMC Rana Shahid Imran and concerned officers. It was informed that during the monitoring of the company's Clean Punjab, serious violations of 23 different clauses of the contract were revealed by several contractors. These violations include absence of staff in the field, presence of workers without uniforms, negligence in cleanliness, piles of garbage, failure to collect garbage on time and delay in resolving public complaints.
The meeting was informed that in Sargodha Tehsil, Rs. 26.89 million was imposed on the contractor, Rs. 19.64 million in Sahiwal, Rs. 10.38 million in Shahpur, Rs. 28.03 million in Bhalwal, Rs. 10.33 million in Kotmoman, Rs. 10.16 million in Bhera, Rs. 12.96 million in Silanwali. Whereas , Rs 18.31 lakh has been imposed in Tehsil Khushab, Rs 4.700 in Nowshera, Rs 8.48 lakh in Quaidabad and Rs 2.786 lakh in Noorpur Thal.
The Commissioner was informed that for not implementing the provisions of the contract in Tehsil Mianwali, the contractor employed in Sathara Punjab has been fined Rs 1.377 lakh, Rs 3.8 lakh in Piplan and Rs 3.986 lakh in Esakhel, while in Tehsil Bhakkar, Rs 4.57 lakh, Kalur Kot 40,000, Darya Khan 1.034 lakh and in Mankera, Rs 8.03 lakh.
Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan, while addressing the meeting, said that no negligence will be tolerated on a basic public issue like cleanliness. He directed the Deputy Commissioners of all four districts to monitor the Clean Punjab program on a weekly basis and take immediate action in case of any violation. He clarified that the purpose of the fine is not financial punishment but to make the contractors feel responsible and motivate them towards better performance. The Commissioner directed the CEO to make the monitoring system more stringent and effective. The meeting also discussed the current situation of water supply schemes and filtration plants, steps for improvement and provision of clean water to citizens.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Muhammad Waseem, Director Development Bilal Hassan, Director Local Government Asif Iqbal Malik, CEO SWMC Ranashahid Imran and CO Municipal Corporation Umar Farooq, besides Deputy Commissioner Khushab Farwa Aamir, Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Khalid Goraiya and Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar Muhammad Ashraf through video link.
