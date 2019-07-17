Finland providing technology, consultation to whole world: Finland envoy

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) : Finland Ambassador to Pakistan Mr. Harri Kamarainen said on Wednesday that his country was providing technology and consultation to the whole world including Pakistan in various sectors including bio-technology, mobile phones and recycling.

Addressing the business community at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he said that Finland was a small country with 5.53 million population, its 70 percent area is on the forest and 10% percent of river and the remaining 20 percent is for population.

He said that Finland was investing massively for facilitating expatriates to strengthen their economy so that employment and health facilities could be provided to Pakistani and foreigners.

He further said that the Finland General Hospital was also being established for the health facility, where locals as well as foreigners would be provided equal medical facilities.

He said, there was a large amount of waste material in Faisalabad which could be converted into energy by recycling. He further said that Finland Peptic was a revolutionary company which was making new material of wood fibers and enabling sustainable companies to shift from plastics to renewable, recyclable and re-usable.

At present, the envoy said that three independent Finland Consuls were working in Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore which was a good sign for both countries trades.

He said that due to technology their country had developed a lot.

Nokia was on top list in mobile phone technology, he said and added that mobile technology was common in Finland, whereas, 90% of the population uses internet, while in business matters Finland also receives various facilities through e-commerce.

Mr Harri said that Finland was also producing good quality elevators, adding that it had increased its exports in few years.

He invited the traders of Faisalabad to forward their business profiles so that business links could be established.

In his welcome address, Mian Tanveer Ahmed Senior Vice President FCCI said that Faisalabad was the third largest city of Pakistan after Karachi and Lahore, having population of 8.5 million people. It is the second largest city in revenue generation while various famous companies such as Inter Loop, Rafhan, Sitara Chemical Ibrahim Fibers and Nishat were also working here.

He said that equity growth in two-way trade was imperative between the two countries. He said that Pakistan exports to Finland was US$ 27.66 million while Pakistan imports from Finland was US$ 141.21 so balance of trade was in favour of Finland.

He said that Growth rate for Pakistan exports to Finland for (2014-18) was 14%, adding that Finland could increase its exports to the states of China, India and Central Asia.

He stressed the need for exchange of trade delegations and exhibitions of both countries and said that facilities should be provided through Pakistani textile exporters in Finland by making warehouses and exporting to other European countries from there.

Honorary Consul of Finland M. Asad Ansari was also present.

Later, FCCI shield was also presented to Mr. Harri Kamarainen.