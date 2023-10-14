(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Former Federal Minister for Information and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Central Secretary Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the late Arshad Mehmood Baggu Advocate was a fearless, principled individual and a brave political leader whose services would always be remembered.

She expressed these views while condoling with the late Baggu's sons after offering Fateha at their residence last night. Expressing her thoughts on this occasion, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Baggu was a public representative and well aware of the sufferings of the people, that is the reason he always considered public service as his first priority. She also encouraged them to carry forward their father's mission. Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan advised them to work diligently like their father and become a practical image of him.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Baggu was a person who always kept his purpose alive, that purpose lives even after his death. "He always moved forward with a public and welfare goal," she added.

Arshad Mehmood Baggu Advocate passed away three days ago. He was a Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) from 2002 to 2007 from the platform of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal from constituency PP-122 of Sialkot, besides he was the Secretary and President of District Bar Association (DBA) Sialkot. Earlier, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan also met with many social and political personalities in the constituency and discussed proposals to make the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) active at the public level.