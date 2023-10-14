Open Menu

Firdous Offers Condolences To Baggu's Family

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Firdous offers condolences to Baggu's family

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Former Federal Minister for Information and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Central Secretary Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the late Arshad Mehmood Baggu Advocate was a fearless, principled individual and a brave political leader whose services would always be remembered.

She expressed these views while condoling with the late Baggu's sons after offering Fateha at their residence last night. Expressing her thoughts on this occasion, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Baggu was a public representative and well aware of the sufferings of the people, that is the reason he always considered public service as his first priority. She also encouraged them to carry forward their father's mission. Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan advised them to work diligently like their father and become a practical image of him.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Baggu was a person who always kept his purpose alive, that purpose lives even after his death. "He always moved forward with a public and welfare goal," she added.

Arshad Mehmood Baggu Advocate passed away three days ago. He was a Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) from 2002 to 2007 from the platform of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal from constituency PP-122 of Sialkot, besides he was the Secretary and President of District Bar Association (DBA) Sialkot. Earlier, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan also met with many social and political personalities in the constituency and discussed proposals to make the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) active at the public level.

Related Topics

Provincial Assembly Firdous Ashiq Awan Sialkot Arshad Mehmood From PP-122 Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal

Recent Stories

Pakistan calls for application of principal of uni ..

Pakistan calls for application of principal of universal jurisdiction only to se ..

17 seconds ago
 Pakistan, UAE discuss escalating situation in Gaza

Pakistan, UAE discuss escalating situation in Gaza

13 minutes ago
 Federal, provincial govts fully determined to impl ..

Federal, provincial govts fully determined to implement National Action Plan: PM

52 minutes ago
 UAE participates in final meeting of G20 Finance M ..

UAE participates in final meeting of G20 Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governo ..

2 hours ago
 PM Kakar extends best wishes to national team for ..

PM Kakar extends best wishes to national team for clash with India today

3 hours ago
 UAE, Republic of Korea conclude CEPA negotiations

UAE, Republic of Korea conclude CEPA negotiations

3 hours ago
Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy unveils ‘Launch ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy unveils ‘Launchpad Dubai’ platform

3 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: India opt to bowl first agains ..

ICC World Cup 2023: India opt to bowl first against Pakistan

3 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clas ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clash between Pakistan, India in A ..

3 hours ago
 DEWA organises16th Public Health and Safety Week

DEWA organises16th Public Health and Safety Week

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 12 India Vs. Pakistan ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 12 India Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

4 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clas ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clash between Pakistan, India in A ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan