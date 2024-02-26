Fire Crackers Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2024 | 10:10 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) The district police recovered a huge quantity of firecrackers worth millions of rupees,here on Monday.
According to a spokesperson,police teams raided at different godowns located in Aslam bazaar,Saddar bazaar,Muslim market and recovered huge quantity of firecrackers.
Police arrested seven people identified as Imran,Tayyab,Jameel, Zeeshan, Asif, Muzammil,and Haris.
Separate cases have been registered against the accused.
