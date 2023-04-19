Fire destroys Rs 4m gunny bags

(@FahadShabbir)

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Gunny bags (Bardana) worth Rs 4 million were destroyed at a private rice mill when a fire erupted in the godown of the mill, on Wednesday.

According to detail, the fire erupted at Al-Karim Rice Mill, situated at Adda Kissan, Renala Khurd, National Highway.

Rescue-1122 arrived at the spot after receiving information and conducted fire extinguishing operation. The rescuers successfully saved a huge quantity of gunny bags and other items of the mill worth Rs 50 million. The reason of the fire could not be ascertained immediately.

Two fire vehicles and an ambulance of Okara Rescue-1122 participated in the operation.