Fire Erupts In Shop Deals In Sale Of Petrol In Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid 51 minutes ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 07:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Fire erupted in a shop deals in sale of petrol here at Baraf Khana Chowk Misriyal Road Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Firefighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot to extinguish fire. A rescue official told that shop was completely gutted by the fire which has been finally extinguished while a vehicle burnt into ashes parked near and a house partially damaged due to sudden fire, he added.

However, no casualty was reported so far. The witnesses told that fire was erupted when the shopkeeper was shifting petrol from one drum to another.

On the other hand, Regional Police Officer Ashfaq Ahmed said that strict action must be taken against those involved in illegal businesses of decanting gas and sale of petrol.

