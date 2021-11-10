FIRs lodged against five Nanbais for selling Roti on exorbitant rates

The Price control magistrate on the directives of Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ali on Wednesday conducted raids to check prices of Roti and Naan in different areas and took action against the profiteers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :The Price control magistrate on the directives of Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ali on Wednesday conducted raids to check prices of Roti and Naan in different areas and took action against the profiteers.

According to a district administration spokesman, the price control magistrate Abdul Qadoos Toor checked prices of Roti and Naan prices and lodged First Information Reports against five nanbais including Wajid Abbasi, Shamraiz, Feroz Khan, Rafaqat and Muhammad Sharif in Naseerabad and New Town police stations for violating the official rates.

Action was taken against nanbais for selling Khameri Roti at Rs 15 and Pateri Roti at Rs 12 against official rate of Rs 10 and Rs 7 respectively, he added.