FIRs Lodged Against Five Nanbais For Selling Roti On Exorbitant Rates

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 07:54 PM

The Price control magistrate on the directives of Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ali on Wednesday conducted raids to check prices of Roti and Naan in different areas and took action against the profiteers

According to a district administration spokesman, the price control magistrate Abdul Qadoos Toor checked prices of Roti and Naan prices and lodged First Information Reports against five nanbais including Wajid Abbasi, Shamraiz, Feroz Khan, Rafaqat and Muhammad Sharif in Naseerabad and New Town police stations for violating the official rates.

Action was taken against nanbais for selling Khameri Roti at Rs 15 and Pateri Roti at Rs 12 against official rate of Rs 10 and Rs 7 respectively, he added.

