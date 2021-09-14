First 'Anti-harassment & violence cell' inaugurated

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 08:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :The Lahore police have set up an "Anti-harassment and violence cell" for women, which would work to ensure prompt registration of cases and investigation on merit in every case of harassment and violence against women.

Capital City Police Officer Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar inaugurated the cell at Police Station Defence Area (B) on Tuesday. DIG Operations Sohail Chaudhry, CTO Lahore Muntazir Mehdi, SSP Operations Waqar Shoaib Qureshi, SP Headquarters Imran Ahmad Malik, SP Dolphin Squad Rashid Hayat, SP Cantt Sayed Aziz and other senior police officers were also present.

The CCPO visited different sections of the cell and inspected the facilities provided at different desks.

He briefed the female staff of the cell regarding the importance of their new responsibilities.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar told the media the women anti-harassment and violence cell would ensure prompt support and redress grievances of affected women through registration of cases and investigation of crimes against women.

Six gender crime cells of Lahore police have been linked with this cell.

The CCPO urged the women, especially working women, to download the 'Women Safety App' in their smart phones to get immediate police help in case of any harassment or violence against them.

