Open Menu

First Lady Samina Alvi Visits Shalimar Garden

Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2023 | 01:40 PM

First Lady Samina Alvi visits Shalimar Garden

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi visited the historic building Shalimar Garden here on Friday.

Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) Director General Kamran Lashari, Amateur Gardeners’ Club Chairperson Nousheen Sarfraz received the distinguished guest on her arrival to the UNESCO world heritage site.

Samina Alvi was briefed in detail about the recent restoration and preservation activities carried out by the WCLA and presented pictorial documentation of the restoration work.

The first lady commended the WCLA's commitment to preserving the heritage of Mughal era and expressed appreciation for the floral art showcased by the Amateur Gardeners’ Club.

Later, Kamran Lashari presented a shield to Begum Samina Alvi as a souvenir on behalf of both the WCLA and the Amateur Gardeners’ Club.

The event was attended by WCLA officials, senior club members, and others.

Related Topics

Lahore World SITE Event Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

SC resumes proceedings on plea of IHC Judge Shauka ..

SC resumes proceedings on plea of IHC Judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui

2 hours ago
 Petrol price expected to go down in Pakistan tonig ..

Petrol price expected to go down in Pakistan tonight

2 hours ago
 Caretaker PM to chair meeting of AJK Cabinet in Mu ..

Caretaker PM to chair meeting of AJK Cabinet in Muzaffarabad today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Global stocks rise coyly as ECB, BoE press pause a ..

Global stocks rise coyly as ECB, BoE press pause after Fed pivot

14 hours ago
Cricket: South Africa v India 3rd T20I scores

Cricket: South Africa v India 3rd T20I scores

14 hours ago
 Indian SC verdict stands no legal validity in pres ..

Indian SC verdict stands no legal validity in presence of UN resolutions: AJK LA ..

14 hours ago
 Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khuzdar Muhammad Arif Kha ..

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khuzdar Muhammad Arif Khan Zarkoon visits NADRA

14 hours ago
 Dow University awarded Degrees to 2192, including ..

Dow University awarded Degrees to 2192, including 22 MPhil, 03 PhD students

14 hours ago
 Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar c ..

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar chairs meeting of ITIP regardin ..

14 hours ago
 U.S. Mission, USPWC proud to celebrate S&P Global' ..

U.S. Mission, USPWC proud to celebrate S&P Global's milestone achievement in rea ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan