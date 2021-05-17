UrduPoint.com
First Response Centers Set Up At Various Dispensaries And Maternity Homes In DMC South

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 08:29 PM

During the ongoing heatwave in Karachi, doctors and paramedical staff at the First Response Center (FRC) at various dispensaries and maternity homes in DMC South continued to provide medical assistance and relief to the people affected by heatstroke,here on Sunday

It is to be noted that as soon as the heatwave forecast was received from the Meteorological Department, Municipal Commissioner Akhtar Ali Sheikh, imposed a medical emergency on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner and Administrator South Irshad Ali Sodhar.

The first response center (FRC) was set up in dispensaries and maternity homes by canceling the leave of doctors and paramedical staff of District South.

In this regard, Lyari Maternity Home, Miran Pir Maternity Home, Eidgah Maternity Home, Ghazi Abdul Qayyum Dispensary, Beds, Mattresses, Stretchers, Drip Stands, Towels, ORS, and Fans are provided in the First Response Centers at Sher Shah Road Dispensary.

Meanwhile, Municipal Commissioner South Akhtar Ali Sheikh along with Chief Medical Officer South Dr. Shagufta Bano visited First Response Center.

Reviewing the arrangements, Municipal Commissioner Akhtar Ali Sheikh directed the CMO to provide maximum medical facilities to the people by ensuring the presence of doctors and staff along with all other necessary arrangements including medicines in the centers. Akhtar Ali Sheikh also appealed to the people not to leave their homes unnecessarily and to take all precautionary measures whenever they come out, such as covering their heads and washing their heads with cold water from time to time. Put a handkerchief on head. In case of any pain or discomfort in the head or eyes, consult a doctor immediately.

