First Walk-through Gate Installed In DHQ Abbottabad To Beat Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 04:25 PM

First walk-through gate installed in DHQ Abbottabad to beat coronavirus

First walk-through gate has been installed at District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Abbottabad in collaboration with of Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) to make the hospital safe from coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :First walk-through gate has been installed at District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Abbottabad in collaboration with of Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) to make the hospital safe from coronavirus.

The spokesperson of GDA Ahsan Hameed Friday said that first walk-through gate installed at the entrance of DHQ to control coronavirus spread in the area.

He said that the GDA would install more walk-through gates in different parts of the areas for the safety of people from pandemic corona disease.

