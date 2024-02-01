Open Menu

Five Accused Of Hundi Business Held

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2024 | 01:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) In major crackdowns by FIA Commercial Banking Circle against Hundi business, five suspects were held on Thursday.

The arrested accused were identified as Muhammad Isa Khan, Rahatullah, Tawheed Muhammad, Yasir Wasim and Ahmed Shah.

The accused were arrested from Qamber Bazar and Timargarha , district Lower Dir.

During the raids, domestic and foreign Currency worth more than Rs 2.4 million including 7400 Saudi Riyals, 300 UAE Dirhams and 100 US Dollars were recovered from the accused.

Record related to hundi reference was also recovered.

A case has been registered against the accused, while further investigation was underway, FIA

