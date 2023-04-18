Five climbers evacuated from Annapurna

UrduPoint.com

The Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) said a total of five climbers have been evacuated from Annapurna, while Irish Climber Noel Hanna's body has been airlifted to Kathmandu

According to ACP, Secretary, Karrar Haidri five climbers including Naila Kiani and Shehroze Kashif have been evacuated from Annapurna.

The body of Irish climber Noel Hanna, a 10-time Everest summiteer from Northern Ireland, has also been brought to Kathmandu from Camp IV. He passed away at Camp IV after returning from the summit point last night.

Baljeet Kaur, an Indian woman climber who went missing above Camp IV, has also been rescued alive from 7,363m.

She suffered from frostbite and was rushed to the hospital from Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu. Pakistani climbers Shehroze Kashif, Naila Kiani, and Indian climber Arjun Vajpai were evacuated from Camp IV after being stranded while descending from the summit due to bad weather.

Meanwhile, a team of five Sherpa climbers was conducting a ground search for missing climber Anurag Maloo.

"Sherpa climbers are now trying to locate Anurag, who went missing after falling down from around 6,000m into a deep crevasse while descending from Camp III yesterday," Sherpa said, adding that an aerial search was also conducted yesterday to trace the climber.

