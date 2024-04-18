Five Customs Officials Martyred, Two Others Injured In Firing Incident
Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2024 | 08:06 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) At least five customs officials were killed as their moving vehicle was ambushed by unidentified terrorists near Saggu area here on Thursday.
According to the police control room, the Customs Intelligence vehicle was on its routine patrol within the limits of Darban police station when the armed assailants targeted it by opening fire indiscriminately, leaving five customs officials martyred.
The moving vehicle collided with another vehicle coming from the opposite direction, resulting in injuring two persons including a child.
The attackers managed to escape after the incident.
As information was received about the incident, a heavy contingent of police and Rescue 1122 teams rushed the site and shifted the injured and the bodies to the hospital.
